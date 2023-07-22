Leeds United 0 Monaco 2: Wilfried Gnonto makes his return for Leeds - but his main contribution is a surprise one

THE SIGHT of Wilfried Gnonto coming on at the interval for Leeds United at York City was greeted warmly by those who braved the traffic and the unseasonably poor weather to head across the A64 to see the Whites in action against AS Monaco.

After endless speculation over his future, it was thoroughly welcome. That his major on-pitch contribution saw him gave away a penalty for a foot-up challenge on Edan Diop was a surprise that was rather less welcome.

The spot-kick was tucked away by Wissam Ben Yedder on the hour-mark and the narrative changed. Leeds, certainly in the first half, had been pretty good.

Monaco assumed control after their opener. Leeds made a raft of changes, but it was the visitors who conjured the moment of class with Germany international Kevin Volland heading home in majestic style to seal victory 12 minutes from time.

Dan James sees an effort fly off target for Leeds United in their friendly against Monaco at York City. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Pre-season is, well, pre-season. Largely an exercise in fitness and getting-to-know-you, regarding new signings. A very sound display from debutant Ethan Ampadu was the main substantive for Leeds on a day when York lad Sam Byram, on trial, made his second debut for United.

Backed well from all four stands of the LNER Community Stadium, Leeds provided first-half encouragement. The main centre of attention was Ampadu, making his debut after his £7m move from Chelsea and he did not disappoint.

A couple of raking passes showcased his passing ability in a half when he was always on hand and go-to man in the middle.

He also exhibited his defensive side, with a key first-half clearance from a dangerous Monaco cross provoking a first chant towards him from the United faithful, while he took one for the team as Camara threatened to break later on in the half.

United produced some fluid passages of play in their 4-2-3-1 system, with Crysencio Summerville operating as the ‘ten’ with Luis Sinisterra and Dan James either side of him.

The trio possessed a threat and had the work-rate and appetite to match.

A spotter’s badge pass from Ampadu deserved better when Sinisterra fired over when well placed.

A drive from Leo Hjelde also tested Monaco keeper Philipp Kohn low down, while United’s other decent opportunity came later on in the half when Luke Ayling skewed a shot off target at the back post after a nice pick-out on the left from James.

At the other end, Leeds were pretty untroubled, with a shot which flew over from Ben Seghir representing one brief threat.

On the restart, Monaco posed more questions, signalling a warning when substitute Diop fired just wide after Leeds were stretched by a loose pass from Hjelde.

At the other end, Leeds - who brought on Gnonto, Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt at the interval - spurned a decent chance when Struijk fired off target before pressure from the French visitors eventually resulted in an opener.

Ampadu did well to clear from clear from close to the line to deny Maripan, but soon after, Gnonto erred and Ben Yedder did the rest from the spot.

United made a raft of changes - six in all - but the addition to the scoreline came from the Ligue 1 side through Volland.

Bamford went close to pulling one back late on.