Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1 - player ratings

So many aspects of the 1-1 draw were extremely pleasing - just not the scoreline.
Stuart Dallas – got forward well from right-back and produced a few decent crosses 7
Diego Llorente - did not let an early error unsettle him 6
Liam Cooper – had a lucky escape from his poor touch in the final 15 minutes 5
Pascal Struijk – did well playing for the most part in the unfamiliar position of left-back 6
Adam Forshaw – ran until he gave himself cramp on his full Premier League debut 6
Kalvin Phillips – with a bit more help than usual, he was his usual commanding self in midfield 7
Raphinha – "Nothing new to say," said Bielsa. His winger is just on another level and a goal was the least he deserved 8
Rodrigo – linked well with Raphinha in the first half in particular 7
Jack Harrison – a real threat in a way he has not often been this season before he was effectively substituted by Brendan Rodgers; Leicester's switch to two up front meant he was needed at wing-back, and it was asking a lot of his energy levels after such an energetic 83 minutes 7
Dan James – the centre-forward's finishing was not great as Leeds looked to make the most of their football 6
Substitutes:
Tyler Roberts (for Harrison, 83) – came on at wing-back - far from ideal for him 5
Charlie Cresswell (for Forshaw, 90) – N/A
Not used: Klaesson, Bate, Hjelde, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich.