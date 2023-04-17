Leeds United 1 Liverpool 6: Leeds implode again on a desperate and history-making Elland Road night

IF ANYONE tried to speak with authority before this fixture got under way regarding what the scoreline might be, then they were fooling nobody.

It pitted a Leeds United side who had conceded five goals last time out and imploded in shocking fashion against Crystal Palace at Elland Road against a fitful Liverpool team fresh from equalling their longest run without a win under Jurgen Klopp, who took over in October 2015.

No rival Premier League team had let in more away goals so far in 2023 than Liverpool's total of 14. They had also been beaten eight times on the road in 2022-23, losing to the likes of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

It looked unpredictable beforehand. By the end, there was a depressing, damning familiarity as Liverpool ended the game in party mode as Leeds made history by lamentably letting in five goals for the second successive home match. You have read that right.

Continue to defend like this and the Yorkshire club are only heading one way.

The only other Premier League side to achieve that 'feat' in conceding five times or more in consecutive home games were Derby County in April 2008. A season when they were relegated.

Some 35 minutes in, it was actually hard to predict the outcome. Within five minutes, it appeared clearer as Leeds trailed 2-0 within the blink of an eye.

The possession count stood at almost 75 per cent in Liverpool’s favour at the break. It suggested comprehensive dominance, which wasn’t there in truth on a night when class was shown ahead of kick-off when rival captains Rodrigo and Jordan Henderson lay flowers next to the Liverpool section of the stadium to mark last weekend's 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy.

Leeds’s counter-attacking threat handed a problem or two for the visitors, who looked susceptible. Sadly the hosts spoiled it in the space of three minutes in the final ten minutes of the half and the complexion of the night completely changed.

The breakthrough for the Merseysiders arrived with an element of luck. Junior Firpo’s clearance was weak, but it also clearly hit the elbow of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He quickly exchanged pass with Salah and the England international crossed and set up Cody Gakpo, a player whom Leeds coveted last summer, for a tap-in.

That was unfortunate. What followed next was reprehensible.

Weston McKennie saw his pocket picked by Jota, when Leeds were on the attack and Liverpool smelt blood.

Salah knew instantly what to do. His movement to the left was intelligent and instinctive and his left-footed finish which flew past Meslier at his near post was the mark of a craftsman.

Briefly, Leeds had hope in the second-half as Liverpool erred. Ibrahima Konate caught the bug regarding rank-bad decision-making and was dispossessed by Sinisterra, who finished deftly.

Sadly, Leeds inexcusably soon got into bad habits at the other end on a night which ended up bordering on the desperate.

Leeds switched off from Alexander-Arnold's throw in and Curtis Jones was the beneficiary to set up Diogo Jota, who eased the ball past the poorly-positioned Illan Meslier for his first top-flight goal in over a year as the hosts were again undressed.

Brendan Aaronson's curler grazed the woodwork, but there was continued charity at the other end. A VAR check ruled out a close-range Salah effort for offside. The reprieve was short-lived.

On the attack, Leeds were again caught with their pants down.

Andrew Robertson and Jota wreaked havoc on the counter and the ball found Gakpo, who astutely picked out Salah for a deadly finish - as a hush descended upon most of Elland Road. It was his ninth goal in six matches against Leeds.

For the second successive occasion, it became an exercise in damage limitation for the stricken hosts. Jota added another with a crisp finish from Jordan Henderson's slick pass when Leeds's defending being the sort that would embarrass a schoolboy as the hosts goal difference took another pounding.

It was the cue to boos and departures among many home fans. Worse was to come and there was a late kick when substitute Darwin Nunez added a sixth from Alexander-Arnold's pass.

Next Tuesday's home game with Leicester is simply monumental for Leeds.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra (Forshaw 77), Aaronson (Rutter 66), Harrison (Gnonto 77); Rodrigo (Summerville 66). Substitutes unused: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Greenwood.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho (Thiago 85), Henderson (Milner 81); Salah (Nunez 81), Gakpo (Diaz 81), Jota (Firmino 82). Substitutes unused: Kelleher, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip.