Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4: Nostalgia turns to anger as Whites limp out of Premier League without a whimper

When Leeds United went 1-0 down two minutes into their must-win-and-hope game against Tottenham Hotspur, the fans were pining for days of old.

By the time they conceded a second soft goal, two minutes into the second period, the mood had turned to anger.

There was a feeling of complete inevitability about the 4-1 defeat that ensued. The only surprise was that Leeds scored.

This is a club in need of a complete reset after turning something that was so special only two years ago into something so feebly pathetic.

DEFIANCE: But the mood on the Elland Road terraces turned to anger

"He showed more fight than you," they sang when the Leeds defences were breached for the umpteenth time – on this occasion by a pitch invader who proved hard to pun down.

"You're not fit to wear the shirt," they had chanted when Pedro Porro had scored his straight-forward second but it was the directors who took the brunt.

When the home fans wandered down memory lane in the first phase of Sunday's grieving process they were not singing the names of the greats of the 1960s and 70s, or the title-winning team of 1992.

The eerie silence following Harry Kane's all-too simple opening goal broke with chants of "Marcelo Bielsa", before they ran through a medley of former players.

GOAL: Harry Kane makes it 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur

Bielsa's name would be sung again, including at full-time when the inevitable was confirmed.

With backs against the wall, Elland Road can be such a defiant place, but on unday it was just angry. And with good reason.

Jermaine Beckford's song got an airing but by and large it was players from the last time Leeds were in the Championship – players like Gaetano Berardi, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Pontus Jansson.

Whites fans are not asking for the earth, jsut a return to the days when they had a team that played football they could be proud of. It was, after all, only two years ago this club was ninth in the Premier League, everybody's second-favourite team.

That side was positive and exciting. In their must-win game against Tottenham, Leeds lined up with six defenders and struggled to pass the ball from A to B, to control it at times, to follow markers, or to hit the target.

Spurs are a poor side in a malaise of their own – they missed out on qualification even for the Europa Conference League – and allowed the hosts nine shots on goal but only Max Wober's header at a 37th-minute corner was on target.

When even a short corner proved beyond Leeds as they restarted play from it and Spurs broke down the other end, the home fans began singing "That's why we're going down," followed by "Leeds are falling apart", their nostalgia having made way to a mixture of resignation and anger. There were boos at half-time.

This is a club in need of a complete reset. When Spurs dismantled them tactically in February 2021 it was clear they needed to move on from Bielsa but they have made a complete hash of it, and the blame lies mainly – hough by no means only – in the boardroom or in reality two rooms, with half the Leeds hierarchy based in West Yorkshire, the other half San Francisco.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear's witty programme notes were conspicuous by their absence. They have been rare as Leeds's fate has got worse and worse.

Once the second goal went in, chairman Andrea Radrizzani was told to sell up and go home, in not quite such polite language.

Knowing they needed victory to even hope to stay up, Leeds had their balloon burst inside just two minute.

Even with a flat back five, Porro was still able to glide in front of Pascal Struijk and between him and Wober as if the Dutch full-back had not noticed him. The ball was helped square to Son Heung-min, then Kane, who marked what may be his farewell appearance for the club with a goal.

Leeds could have been level when Robin Koch found himself in an embarrassment of space on the six-yard line but his diving header put Rodrigo's cross wide.

Adam Forshaw, Koch's partner at the base of a "box" midfield was the only Leeds player who looked anything like in the opening 45 minutes. He had a drive deflected wide when Davinson Sanchez stuck out a leg. Weston McKennie shot wide after Rodrigo helped a poor Spurs clearance to him, Wober had his header saved and Koch put another wide but every time the visitors counter-attacked, you felt they would score.

They did as soon as a second half Leeds were sent out very early for got started, Kane sublimely helping the ball around Liam Cooper – on his first appearance for Allardcye – to Porro, in more space than it should be possible to have against a back five, to drill in.

McKennie and Struijk were booed off in a triple substitution which saw Willy Gnonto held back but not Georginio Rutter, given a rapturous welcome having been thrown under the bus by his manager the previous week.

But when Harrison drilled a 68th-minute shot into the net, Spurs simply counter-attacked, pouncing on a poor Cooper header straight into central midfield, worked it to Porro and let him find Kane to lift the ball over Joel Robles.

At least Harrison's efforts ensured he had his name sung as he went off injured in the 88th minute as Gnonto finally entered the fray. He was one of the few applauded by the fans at full-time.

The board considered selling Harrison to Leicester as they dithered on January's tansfer deadline, only to think better of it when they managed to get hold of the American contingent.

In stoppage time Leeds gave Lucas Moura a leaving present of his own, allowing him to skip past Cooper, glide past Ayling and Koch and run inside Rasmus Kristensen before putting the cherry on top of an especially unappetising cake.

With Leicester and Everton – who survived – winning, a Leeds victory would have meant nothing anyway but a show of fight from somewhere other than the terraces would at least have been welcome.

This is a club which needs to start again so soon after they found a formula fans could believe in.

Leeds United: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Cooper, Wober (Firpo 59), Struijk (Aaronson 59); Forshaw, Koch; McKennie (Rutter 59), Harrison (Gnonto 88); Rodrigo.

Unused substitutes: Meslier, Roca, Mullen, Greenwood, Summerville.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster; Emerson, D Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Porro (Moura 90), Skipp (Abbott 90), Bissouma (Craig 77); Son (Richarlison 77), Kane, Kulusevski (Sarr 67).

Unused substitutes: Danjuma, Tanganga, Austin, Alonso.