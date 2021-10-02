Leeds United 1 Watford 0 - player ratings

OUTSTANDING: Winger Dan James was on top form for Leeds United against Watford

Dan James led the way with his best performance since belatedly moving to Elland Road, but there were plenty of individuals who could be pleased with their afternoon's work.

Illan Meslier – fortunate his slip at a corner did not cost a goal 5

Jamie Shackleton – an early slide tackle showed a full-back in the mood and he attacked well down the right too 7

Diego Llorente – some very good passes and a centre-forward's goal from the fit-again centre-back 7

Liam Cooper – solid defensively and fortune was on his side when his wrestling match with Christian Kabasele knocked out a possible Watford goal 6

Junior Firpo – dealt well with the dangerous Ismaila Sarr 6

Kalvin Phillips – a controlling influence in central midfield 7

Raphinha – a performance up to the Brazilian winger's high standards 7

Stuart Dallas – some wayward finishing but an improvement on his recent performances 6

Mateusz Klich – got forward well but unable to find a killer finish 6

Dan James – outstanding with the intensity of his pressing and dribbling, and did some important tracking back late on too 8

Rodrigo – his movement as centre-forward was very good at times 7.

Substitutes:

Tyler Roberts (for Dallas, 78) – had a shot cleared off the line and hit the crossbar from the rebound in an excellent cameo from the bench 7

Pascal Struijk (for Klich , 90) - N/A.