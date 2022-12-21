Leeds United 2 Monaco 4: Whites' new look for Christmas proves too easy to score against

Leeds United unveiled a new look for the Christmas party season at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

If their lop-sided 4-3-1-2 had Manchester City in mind, was a response no Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford or Luis Sinisterra, or the plan for part two of the season was unclear.

On first glance, when the home side were being a bit forward, it was quite attractive. On closer inspection, they were all fur coat.

Leeds were too easy to attack, and the net result was 4-2 to Monaco.

The result did not matter, of course, but some of what could loosely be called the defending did.

The forward line consisted of Joe Gelhardt at centre-forward, Willy Gnonto wide on the left and Brenden Aaronson going where he liked – to good effect in the hole behind.

When Leeds had the ball, Rasmus Kristensen bombed on to leave a back three of Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk, and otherwise it was down to Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, from the right of a midfield three, to make light of the absence of a right-winger.

At times it looked pretty potent going forward but Monaco eventually twigged they could be caught indecently exposed out wide.

GOALSCORER: Robin Koch (right) celebrates opening the scoring team-mates Joe Gelhardt and Rasmus Kristensen after opening the scoring against Monaco

Whereas Monaco showed up late enough for kick-off to be delayed, Leeds looked in the mood for their final friendly before both sides resume their competitive programmes on December 28.

Coach Jesse Marsch raged when a tackle on Gelhardt did not produce a penalty, Kristensen when a throw-in was awarded to Monaco 10 yards inside their half.

Even without those forwards as well as Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Ilan Meslier and Matheusz Klich, they looked in the mood.

So perhaps it was no surprise Leeds scored first, Koch glancing in a Greenwood corner in the 12th minute.

But the feebleness of the goals they conceded was demoralising.

Eliesse Ben Seghir had far too much space on the right, and Krsitensen left Aleksandar Golovin alone to nod it back. When he did, Greenwood did not do enough to stop Breel Embolo scoring.

Leeds fans have seen defending like this in other systems too – and far too often.

Groans met Monaco's second, less than two minutes after the restart. The defenders worked the ball over to their left before Gelhardt could get out, then down the line for a cross Gelson Martins was in plenty of space to convert.

It was more resignation as Ismail Jakobs and Embolo piled in before the 56th minute, the former volleying from splendid isolation at a corner, the latter finishing an attack down the right.

Once Monaco's fourth went in and the visitors kicked off the substitute-fest, Leeds went to a 4-2-3-1 and Gnonto’s determination to get on the scoresheet saw him hacked down for Gelhardt to score a penalty from the final kick.

Quite when their starting formation will next come out of the wardrobe remains to be seen.

Leeds United: Klaesson; Kristensen (Firpo 67), Ayling, Koch (Llorente 46), Struijk (Hjelde 80); Forshaw (Joseph 60), Roca, Greenwood; Aaronson (Gyabi 80), Gnonto, Gelhardt. Unused substitutes: Robles, van den Heuvel, Drameh.

Monaco: Nubel; Aguilar (Vanderson 60), Maripan, Sarr, Jakobs (Caio Henrique 81); Matazo (Lemarechal 60), Camara (Magassa 81); Martins (Diatta 60), Ben Seghir (Volland 70), Golovin (Minamino 60); Embolo (Ben Yedder 70). Unused substitutes: Didillon, Badiashile, Boadu, Jean Lucas

