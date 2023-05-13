Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 2: Whites take a point, but pay the penalty for Patrick Bamford's miss

It might have been better still, Patrick Bamford missing a penalty in the first half of a game where the Magpies converted two.

Leeds cannot say they were not warned. They had it spelt out for them at Manchester City only a week earlier.

When you get a penalty when the game is in the balance, your best taker has to be on it. There is no room for sentiment whether you are closing in on the Premier League title as City were when Eling Haaland donated his kick to Ilkay Gundogan, and even less when the relegation trapdoor is over your head.

So for the Whites to allow Bamford the ever-so precious chance to put them 2-0 up at home to Newcastle United was mystifying. Bamford is supposed to be their goal-getter in chief but after two injury-scarred seasons, his confidence is shot.

Rodrigo has replaced him as the team's leading goal threat, and ought to have succeeded him as penalty-taker too.

Newcastle were awarded two penalties – one in either half – and Newcastle's No 9 Callum Wilson to heap tablespoons of salt into the wound opened up when Nick Pope denied Bamford from 12 yards.

Leeds most threatening attacker was wheeled away in the second half when a fan got within touching distance of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

OPENER: Luke Ayling puts Leeds United in front

It was a good save rather than a dreadful penalty by the Leeds centre-forward who played such an important part in creating Luke Ayling's opener.

But caretaker manager Sam Allardyce had talked before the Manchester City game about the need to take chances when they came the Whites' way and although Newcastle are not as good as the treble-chasers, they are still a pretty decent team. It needed the ruthlessness Leeds just do not have.

For half an hour they had been on course for a smash and grab Allardyce could not have enjoyed more if it was dripping in gravy.

His old club with their new money had dominated the ball in the early stages but Leeds had kept them at arm's length and when a glimpse of a chance came along, they poached it – through their right-back.

Jack Harrison did well to release Bamford and Rodrigo beat Weston McKennie to his measured cross. When Pope saved, the ball came free and Ayling pounced.

At 1-0, Newcastle only managed one shot on target and although Wilson did well to turn Rasmus Kristensen, the makeshift centre-back all over him like a cheap suit, the shot was nothing for Joel Robles to worry about.

Joel Willock shot into the side netting.

Leeds looked panicky in possession, ensuring the ball kept coming back at them – Harrison tackled on a breakaway, Rodrigo's heavy touch running the ball out when another threatened. Bamford played Harrison in but the final pass he attempted was poor.

Sam Greenwood had been drafted into the three-man midfield along with Robin Koch and the Wearsider was in good form against the Tynesiders, brilliantly wriggling free on the left before releasing Junior Firpo. The left-back was fouled by Joelinton and Bamford stepped up from 12 yards, denied twice by Pope who was quickest to the rebound.

So when Max Wober clattered into Alexander Isak at the other end minutes later, it felt like a turning point.

For the second week running Robles guessed right at the penalty, but Wilson's kick was so precisely placed it did not matter. Take note, Patrick.

That was after half an hour and at least the roof did not come in as it did too often in the latter days of Javi Gracia.

Dan Burn volleyed into orbit, Fabian Schar headed over at a corner and Miguel Almiron curled wide of the far post but once more Newcastle's bark was worse than their bite.

The second half was tight and tense, with more moments than clear-cut chances at each end.

Wilson volleyed a loose ball wide after it had ping-pinged around Leeds's area and Bamford had a shot blocked after Harrison's dummy.

There was an audible gasp when Firpo went studs up into Guimaraes – earlier booked for diving. Referee Simon Hooper opted for a booking and perhaps because the studs were not all that high, his video assistant Graham Scott sided with him.

In the end Firpo's luck would run out, booked again for clambering over the back of Anthony Gordon right on the edge of the penalty area in stoppage time. it means Leeds will have to do without a specialist left-back at West Ham United in eight days' time.

By then he had already conceded a second penalty, handling the ball as he tried to claim a foul by Isak. Robles and substitute Willy Gnonto were both booked for trying to put Wilson off – the fans behind the goal tried harder still – but he coolly hit it down the middle.

And with 21 minutes to go, it looked as if Leeds were going to lose on penalties.

But from nowhere Kristensen got them back into it, smashing a bouncing ball into the net via a deflection of Kieran Trippier after Bamford had two shots blocked when a short corner was played in.

Adam Forshaw's free-kick a couple of minutes later even offered a chance for a winner.

But it fell to Bamford, and it came off his shoulder.

Leeds, though, held out, Robles denying Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar late on.

A draw was a good result. It could have been better still.

Leeds United: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Koch, Greenwood (Forshaw 46); Rodrigo (Aaronson 87), Bamford (Struijk 90), Harrison (Gnonto 64).

Unused substitutes: Meslier, Roca, Gray, Summerville, Rutter.

Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock (Anderson 87); Almiron (Gordon 72), Wilson (Saint-Maximin 72), Isak.

Unused substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy.