Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1- player ratings

Both sides hit the crossbar - Leeds twice, Norwich had a penalty awarded then overturned after a VAR intervention and each side scored in stoppage time.

Illan Meslier – a crucial save right at the end as well as setting up the winner 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ENERGY: Rordrigo (centre) celebrates at the finish

Pascal Struijk – a solid performance 7

Stuart Dallas – looked comfortable at left-back 6

Mateusz Klich – put in the hard graft in midfield before moving up a line into the hole 6

Adam Forshaw – his tenacity midfield was a big part of the game 7

Dan James – all energy without the end product 7

Rodrigo – not always perfect in his tackling but his sheer hunger to make them set the tone for Leeds - and he showed quality on the ball too 8

Raphinha – good at many things except his finishing, it was just not looking like his day after he twice hit the crossbar but he refused to accept it, setting up Joe Gelhardt's winner 7

Patrick Bamford – just his presence helped Leeds and he helped created some good opportunities but missed two chances shortly before his half-time substitution he should not have 6

Substitutes:

Jack Harrison (for Bamford, 46) – got drawn into a running battle with Max Aarons which could have got him a red card 6

Robin Koch (for Rodrigo, 60) – did his job when he came on 5

Joe Gelhardt (for Klich, 90) – huge impact 8