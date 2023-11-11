Leeds United’s firepower was on full display as they secured a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

A dominant display laid bare the gulf in quality between the two sides, as goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe made sure of a home victory.

Ben Waine notched for Plymouth in the dying embers, but the goal was a mere consolation that failed to spark a late Pilgrims rally.

As expected, Leeds took control of the encounter early on and rarely stepped back from the front foot.

Joel Piroe doubled Leeds United's lead. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Their first-half display was breathless, as Plymouth found themselves chasing the shadows of a dangerous attacking quartet.

James and Crysencio Summerville were relentless threats out wide, while Piroe and Georginio Rutter seemed to effortlessly find pockets of space away from green shirts.

Even as Leeds probed early on to no avail, you got the feeling it was only a matter of time until the Pilgrims crumbled under the weight of the pressure.

James floated a cross to the back post for an arriving Summerville, but Julio Pleguezuelo made a crucial interception.

The resulting corner was headed wide by Joe Rodon, as anticipation of an opener grew inside a noisy Elland Road.

It eventually came courtesy of James, an in-form wideman with confidence seemingly flowing through his veins.

Rutter went to ground in the box and the referee did not point to the spot, although Plymouth could only clear as far as James on the edge of the box.

He has previously been the subject of criticism regarding his composure in front of goal but he showed plenty to rifle beyond Michael Cooper.

Even on an off day, the Welshman can wreak havoc with his pace. Minutes after opening the scoring, a burst of explosive speed took him on to the end of a defence-splitting Piroe pass.

His cross was not capitalised upon but Leeds would soon have their second.

Summerville slipped the ball into the path of an overlapping Piroe, who ended the move with a powerful drive Cooper could not keep out.

Home dominance continued into the latter stages of the first-half and Piroe stung the palms of Cooper with a well-struck effort.

Any Plymouth hopes that Leeds would emerge from the break a blunted attacking force were quickly eroded.

Piroe was unlucky to see a close-range shot blocked following some neat build-up play from Byram and Summerville.

Leeds took a different attacking route when a long ball from Ampadu found Rutter, who tried to catch Cooper off his line but miscued.

He was fed inside the box by Summerville barely a minute later, although found the wrong side of the crossbar.

Rutter then turned provider, spinning away from a defender before scooping the ball over the Plymouth defence towards Piroe. The flicked finish, however, flew over.

Wilfried Gnonto came close to adding to the advantage, as did fellow substitute Jaidon Anthony with a curling effort that Cooper palmed wide.

Despite the dominance of the home side, Plymouth threatened a nervy finish late on.

Luke Cundle escaped down the right before crossing for Waine, who stabbed home from point blank range.