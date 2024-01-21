DANIEL FARKE’S buzz phrases so far this month have referenced not ‘falling to sleep’ and his side being ‘on it.’

Amid an intense race for automatic promotion where if you snooze, there’s a real danger that you lose, Leeds were on the cusp of dropping two precious points in their top-two pursuit - and not winning at Elland Road for just the second time since September 2. And then it happened.

It’s been tough for Joel Piroe of late, with the Dutchman reverting to the bench with Patrick Bamford being favoured.

Bamford has had a ball so far in 2024. But Sunday was Piroe’s moment.

Leeds United's Joel Piroe scores the winner from the spot against Preston. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A 77th-minute substitute, Piroe took responsibility when Leeds were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of six minutes of added-on time after substitute Ryan Ledson stuck out an arm and saw the ball catch it after Joe Rodon won a header.

Bamford wanted to initially take it and maintain his goal a game record this year, but Piroe pulled rank. He coolly fired in his 12th goal of the season - and first since December 23 - and Elland Road was at ease again after a hitherto episode of frustration.

It was a significant moment in the context of United’s season and in Piroe’s.

And after a late defeat in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, here was a spot of revenge for Leeds.

Just 65 seconds had elapsed when Preston inflicted an early stunner.

From a Leeds perspective, it was hugely soft. A free-kick from Ben Whiteman, captain for the visitors with Alan Browne on the bench found Liam Lindsay who headed the ball into a crowded area.

The unmarked Brad Potts attempted a shot, only to fail to get clean contact and the ball found Liam Millar.

With Leeds at sixes and sevens, the Canadian fired in a low cross-shot which was turned in from close in by Will Keane, for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Fortunately, Leeds - as with earlier games this winter against Boro and Swansea, hit back at a rate of knots.

In their first meaningful attack, Archie Gray and Illa Gruev initially did well before Summerville took on the baton and found Firpo on the left.

His superb cross was begging to be attacked and it was at the far post by Dan James, who stole a march on marker Andrew Hughes headed home a quick-fire leveller with just six minutes on the clock. The winger is now into double figures for the season.

Preston refused to go away and the dangerous Millar soon brought a sharp save from Illan Meslier at his near post, keeping out a venomous shot after the attacker was played in by Keane, with North End profiting after an initial mistake by Glen Kamara in centre-field.

Leeds gradually started to impose a bit more order. A weak back-header from Hughes also let in Bamford, but Preston - who looked comfortable enough on the ball - weren’t particularly spooked and their offensive players picked up some good positions.

It was making for a good contest, although the sight of both defences not looking pretty convincing will have been noted by Farke and his North End counterpart Ryan Lowe.

Leeds continued to ask the most questions. A lovely piece of football saw Rodon slip in James down the right and his first-team cross found Bamford, whose header was straight at Preston keeper Dai Cornell.

Ahead of the break, the hosts spurned to get their noses in front and the frustration was etched onto the face of Farke.

Gruev’s corner on the right found an unmarked Rutter, who planted his free header way over the bar. Wasteful.

Leeds had the better of the first half for sure, but Preston offered some semblance of threat going forward and the hosts had to be careful in that regard.

Leeds looked intent on taking care of business on the resumption, attacking the Kop.

Brilliant footwork from Summerville saw him bamboozle Jordan Storey and then Whiteman before finding Rutter, whose first-timer from close range hit the post.

Soon after Bamford chanced his arm and fired over before seeing his shot cleared by a well-stationed Liam Lindsay, with Cornell stranded out of his goal and a little fortunate to escape a potential handball outside of the area.

Leeds were knocking at the door and Cornell - in just his second league game of the season - continued to look dodgy.

He was stranded in no man’s land off his line soon after with James spotting it, but unfortunately his chip sailed over.

The chances were starting to stack up for United, with Rutter firing a brilliant ball across goal minutes later, only for no white jersey to be there for a tap-in.

For their part, North End were happy to soak up pressure and wait for their chance on the counter or from a set-piece, with a strengthening wind also being an additional factor in the second period.

And still it wouldn’t come for Leeds.

More sublime skill from Summerville sent Firpo scampering away. His cross was almost coughed up by Cornell, with Bamford lurking in the vicinity.

Piroe was eventually called for by Farke, with the Dutchamn operating as the ten behind Bamford and Rutter.

It was starting to become a frustrating afternoon for Farke and co, but it soon spiced up.

A mini flare-up involved Gray and substitute Robbie Brady set the tone before a melee followed a late challenge by another North End replacement in Ledson on Gruev.

Ledson was booked, while Bamford was also cautioned, much to his chagrin, for seemingly getting involved in the fracas.

Earlier, Cornell had been booked for time-wasting, with Layton Stewart soon adding his name into referee David Webb’s notebook after hauling down Summerville.

A decision by Webb was more fateful at the end for Preston.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 77); Kamara (Piroe 77), Gruev; James, Rutter (Jospeh 90+8), Summerville (Cooper 90+6); Bamford. Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Anthony, Shackleton, Poveda, Gelhardt.

Preston North End: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Frokjaer-Jensen (Woodburn 90), Whiteman, McCann (Ledson 70), Millar (Browne 77); Keane (Brady 77), Riis (Stewart 77). Unused substitutes: Pradic, Cunningham, Bauer, Best.