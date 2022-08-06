Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - player ratings

The Whites had four players making Premier League debuts and all had their moments. Here is how all 15 players involved rated in the eyes of chief football writer Stuart Rayner.

Illan Meslier – a couple of important saves 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasmus Kristensen – for large parts he looked suspect defensively but produced a terrific second-half slide tackle 6

Robin Koch – nothing too flash but did his job against an awkward Wolves shape 6

Diego Llorente – likewise 6

Pascal Struijk – probably did not get forward as much as Leeds would have liked but understandable given he is a centre-back 6

Marc Roca – a good start to his Leeds career, as shown by the reception when he came off 7

Tyler Adams – busy, and played an important part in the goal 7Brenden Aaronson – the pick of the new boys, it was a pity the winner went down as an own goal 8Rodrigo – scored an important equaliser but was often on the periphery 6

Jack Harrison – a couple of good moments but they were sporadic 6Patrick Bamford– excellent assist for the winner but Leeds did not bring him into the game as much as he would have liked 6

Substitutes:

Mateusz Klich (for Rodrigo, 65) – brought important control when he came on as the No 10 6

READ MORE:.

Sam Greenwood (for Roca, 73) – helped his team to see the game out 5Crysencio Summerville (for Aaronson, 85) – N/A

Joe Gelhardt (for Bamford, 85) – N/A