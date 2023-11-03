The German takes his Whites team to Leicester City on Friday night for a mouthwatering game between the top and third-place teams in the Championship.

Both were relegated from the Premier League last season, and while Leicester have beaten everyone but Hull City this term to establish a stranglehold on the division, Leeds are not too far behind.

They go into tonight’s game 14 points adrift, and irrespective of the result, Farke believes everyone at the club is on the same page, something he feels was exemplified this summer with the raft of departures of players who wanted to continue playing in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke salutes the crowd after Leeds United's recent win over Bristol City. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It’s always important to be in the driver’s seat as a club and be in control over the contracts and everything,” said Farke.

“Because nobody is bigger than the club, not one player, not even the star player and yes, obviously, we have great players and it is important to be in control with the contracts on who stays and leaves, this is crucial for stability.

"Also, everyone more or less from the top to bottom of the club has the same values and philosophy of how we want to work and which values we want to work and play. If you have this consistency the stability is easier to be successful.

"My feeling is that we are on a really good path at the moment and where we are heading as a club.

"We are also on the same page and not still the finished product but I think our process at the moment is good.

"Until we can be really happy with ourselves and proud and think we’re in a good position, there’s lots of work behind the scenes.

"But also in many topics it is needed so there are many areas to improve as a club but my feelings are we are on the right path.”

Farke was commenting in response to a question about the situation his compatriot Danny Rohl finds himself in, amid ongoing financial uncertainty at Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke added: “It’s professional football and sometimes the wind is a bit in your face and a bit tricky because when a new manager arrives and things are ongoing in the background, you still have to then give some stability to the club and lead the club through stormy times, sometimes you can’t choose.