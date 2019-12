Here, we've rounded up the latest second-tier gossip from around the web, so click and scroll through the pages to see which clubs are on the agenda...

1. QPR weigh up League One defender bid Queens Park Rangers have watched AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Osew and are weighing up a bid for the 19-year-old. (Daily Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Terriers in driving seat to sign free agent Huddersfield Town are leading the chase for former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith, who is available on a free transfer. (Daily Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ex-Swansea man training with French club Former Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is training with Ligue 2 side Le Havre ahead of a potential free transfer. (LEquipe) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Tykes lay into Stendel Barnsley have hit back at Hearts and Daniel Stendel, claiming they sacked the German because he spoke to another Championship club without permission earlier in the season. (Yorkshire Post) Getty Buy a Photo

