All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Leeds United and Huddersfield Town provide update as Championship duo announce reciprocal ticket prices for two derbies

LEEDS UNITED and Huddersfield Town have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer for the two West Yorkshire derbies in the Championship in 2023-24 after holding talks.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

The development comes after Terriers supporters had expressed anger at news that Leeds were reportedly planning to charge visiting fans up to £47 each to attend the forthcoming derby at Elland Road on Saturday, October 28 (12.30pm kick-off).

It prompted an unhappy response from Town owner Kevin Nagle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following discussions between the two clubs, the situation has been resolved and a new ticket price has been agreed.

Most Popular
Elland Road, home of Leeds United. Leeds and Huddersfield Town have announced a reciprocal ticket pricing offer for the two Championship derbies in 2023-24. The first takes place at Elland Road on October 28. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.Elland Road, home of Leeds United. Leeds and Huddersfield Town have announced a reciprocal ticket pricing offer for the two Championship derbies in 2023-24. The first takes place at Elland Road on October 28. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.
Elland Road, home of Leeds United. Leeds and Huddersfield Town have announced a reciprocal ticket pricing offer for the two Championship derbies in 2023-24. The first takes place at Elland Road on October 28. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

A Leeds statement read: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the club have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Huddersfield Town.

"The EFL allow reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs in the Sky Bet Championship and this is the latest to be struck, offering a better deal for travelling supporters.

"As a result, Huddersfield Town supporters who travel to Elland Road in October 2023 and Leeds United supporters who travel to the John Smith’s Stadium in March 2024 will pay the same price for tickets.

The reciprocal prices which have been agreed with Huddersfield Town are as follows – £20: adults; £15: seniors aged 65+/disabled adults/19-22 years; £10: under-19s; £5: under-11s.

Related topics:EFLWest YorkshireTerriersElland Road