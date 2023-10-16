Leeds United and Huddersfield Town provide update as Championship duo announce reciprocal ticket prices for two derbies
The development comes after Terriers supporters had expressed anger at news that Leeds were reportedly planning to charge visiting fans up to £47 each to attend the forthcoming derby at Elland Road on Saturday, October 28 (12.30pm kick-off).
It prompted an unhappy response from Town owner Kevin Nagle.
Following discussions between the two clubs, the situation has been resolved and a new ticket price has been agreed.
A Leeds statement read: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the club have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Huddersfield Town.
"The EFL allow reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs in the Sky Bet Championship and this is the latest to be struck, offering a better deal for travelling supporters.
"As a result, Huddersfield Town supporters who travel to Elland Road in October 2023 and Leeds United supporters who travel to the John Smith’s Stadium in March 2024 will pay the same price for tickets.
The reciprocal prices which have been agreed with Huddersfield Town are as follows – £20: adults; £15: seniors aged 65+/disabled adults/19-22 years; £10: under-19s; £5: under-11s.