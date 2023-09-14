All Sections
Leeds United and Rotherham United reveal Championship fixture changes as EFL announce latest TV selections in full

LEEDS UNITED and Rotherham United will see fixtures altered after Sky Sports announced the latest selection of Championship fixtures which will be televised.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST

Leeds's trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City on Wednesday, October 25 will now kick off at the slightly later time of 8pm - and will be televised.

Meanwhile, a second Millers home game has been selected for TV coverage next month.

The club's encounter with Ipswich Town at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - originally scheduled for Saturday, October 21 - has been brought forward to Friday, October 20.

The latest televised selections for Championship matches have been announced by the EFL. Picture: GettyThe latest televised selections for Championship matches have been announced by the EFL. Picture: Getty
The game will be screened live on Sky Sports and kick off at 8pm.

The Millers' home encounter with Bristol City on Wednesday, October 4 will also be broadcast live, meaning that Matt Taylor’s men will play back to back home games live on Sky next month.

Full list of amended Sky fixtures for mid to late October.

Friday, October 20:Rotherham United v Ipswich Town (8pm).

Saturday, October 21: Preston North End v Millwall (12.30pm).

Tuesday, October 24: Leicester City v Sunderland (8pm).

Wednesday, October 25: Stoke City v Leeds United (8pm).

Wednesday, October 25: Preston North End v Southampton* (7.45pm).

Saturday, October 28: Southampton v Birmingham City (12.30pm).

Monday, October 30: Coventry City v West Bromwich Albion (8pm).

*Co-exclusive

