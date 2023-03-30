Leeds United and Sheffield United youngsters caught up in World Cup uncertainty

Leeds United's Mateo Joseph and Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison chances of playing in an Under-20s World Cup are in jeopardy after Indonesia was stripped of the tournament ahead of Friday's draw.

England were one of 24 qualifiers for the biennial competition.

The decision comes after the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, wrote to Indonesia's minister for sport two weeks ago asking that Israel, who qualified last year, be barred from competing because they do not have international relations with the country.

As well as hosting the draw, Bali was due to be one of three islands staging games, along with Java and Sumatra.

YOUNG LION: Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph

With Indonesia already thought to be having logistical problems due to last October's earthquake, FIFA have removed them as hosts, adding "Potential sanctions against the PSSI (the country's football association) may also be decided at a later stage."

FIFA has said "A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged," but the opening game is due to be on May 20, with the final on June 11.

Friday's draw has been postponed amidst the uncertainty.

Indonesia had been scheduled to host the 2019 competition, but that was cancelled because of Covid-19.

PROSPECT: Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison

Peru, due to host the Under-17 World Cup in November, and Argentina have been mentioned as possible alternatives, along with Qatar – although the same obstacles that stopped last year's full World Cup taking place there in the summer will remain.

Leeds striker Joseph is part of the under-20 set-up, but fellow forward Jebbison missed the latest round of matches with an ankle injury. Aaron Ramsey, on loan at Middlesbrough from Aston Villa was also part of the squad.

Others included were Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham United), Harvey Vale (Hull City) and Luke Mbete (Huddersfield Town), who spent the first half of the season on loan at Yorkshire clubs, only to be recalled in January.