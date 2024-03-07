Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday players go head-to-head for Championship player of the month award before meeting on the pitch
Leeds United midfielder Gruev and Sheffield Wednesday striker Ugbo are on a four-man shortlist for the Championship award, the winner of which will be announced on the morning of the league game between their teams.
For Ugbo, it is reward for a flying start since joining the Owls in loan from French club Troyes.
He scored five goals in five February matches for the club – adding another at Rotherham United on Saturday – to keep up their chances of avoiding relegation.
August signing Gruev's season has been more of a slow burner but his nomination shows what a key figure he has become at Elland Road.
The Whites conceded one goal in five matches last month and the Bulgarian's role protecting the back four was crucial to it. He is also an excellent passer, and had an assist in the win at Swansea City.
Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent – fit again after four months out with an ankle injury – are the other contenders.
