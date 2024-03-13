Leeds United announce latest details of another Championship fixture change and new TV date
The match, on Saturday, April 13, have been brought forward to a lunch-time kick-off at 12.30pm from its original 3pm slot.
Promotion-chasing Leeds triumphed 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park in December, thanks to goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville.
United's next Elland Road fixture, against Millwall, will also be televised live this Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off (March 17).
Their home game with Yorkshire rivals Hull City will also by screened by broadcasters on Easter Monday, April 1, with an 8pm kick-off.
The first part of a televised Easter double header sees Leeds head to Watford on Friday, March 29, 8pm.