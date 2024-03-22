Leeds United announce latest details of another Championship fixture change and new TV date

The match, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 20, has been rescheduled for Monday, April 22, with an 8pm kick-off.It represents another April fixture change for promotion-chasing United.

Their home game with another Yorkshire rival in Hull City will also by screened by broadcasters on Easter Monday, April 1, with an 8pm kick-off.

It follows their Good Friday visit to Watford three days earlier on March 29, which also kicks off at 8pm.

Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC.

Leeds' home game against Roses rivals Blackburn Rovers has also been selected for TV coverage.