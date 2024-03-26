A minute's applause will be held in their memory ahead of United’s Championship match with Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Easter Monday.

There will be a tribute on the big screen in the 24th minutes of the White Rose derby, with members of both the Loftus and Speight family to be in attendance at the game.

Ahead of kick-off, officials from both Leeds and Hull will also lay wreaths at a plaque commemorating the lives of the two Leeds supporters at the East Stand, as a mark of respect.

TRIBUTE: The Elland Road memorial to Leeds United fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight.

On the 24th anniversary on April 5, there will be a minute’s silence at the plaque at 1pm, which will be attended by members of both Mr Loftus and Mr Speight’s families, along with friends.

United staff will be in attendance and supporters are also welcome.