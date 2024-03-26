Leeds United announce plans to commemorate the lives of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight ahead of the 24th anniversary of their tragic deaths
A minute's applause will be held in their memory ahead of United’s Championship match with Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Easter Monday.
There will be a tribute on the big screen in the 24th minutes of the White Rose derby, with members of both the Loftus and Speight family to be in attendance at the game.
Ahead of kick-off, officials from both Leeds and Hull will also lay wreaths at a plaque commemorating the lives of the two Leeds supporters at the East Stand, as a mark of respect.
On the 24th anniversary on April 5, there will be a minute’s silence at the plaque at 1pm, which will be attended by members of both Mr Loftus and Mr Speight’s families, along with friends.
United staff will be in attendance and supporters are also welcome.
The Leeds first-team squad and backroom staff will also be paying their own separate respects next Friday (April 5).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.