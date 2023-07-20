The game will also be shown live on Sky Sports, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
As a result of the deal being struck, Cardiff City supporters who travel to Yorkshire early next month and Leeds followers who visit the Principality for the return fixture in January will pay the same price for tickets.
Tickets will be priced £21 for adults, with concession holders paying £16. Teenagers aged 16-18 will pay £11. The juniors under-16 and under-11s prices are £9.
A Leeds statement read: "The EFL allow reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs and we will continue to work with all other teams in the Sky Bet Championship to try and offer a better deal for travelling supporters."
Full information and sale dates regarding United's away fixture with Cardiff City will be announced at a later date, the club have confirmed.