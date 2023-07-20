All Sections
Leeds United announce reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Cardiff City ahead of Championship opener at Elland Road

LEEDS UNITED have announced that the club have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Championship rivals Cardiff City, who visit Elland Road on the first weekend of the 2023-24 season on Sunday, August 6.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

The game will also be shown live on Sky Sports, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

As a result of the deal being struck, Cardiff City supporters who travel to Yorkshire early next month and Leeds followers who visit the Principality for the return fixture in January will pay the same price for tickets.

Tickets will be priced £21 for adults, with concession holders paying £16. Teenagers aged 16-18 will pay £11. The juniors under-16 and under-11s prices are £9.

Elland Road, home of Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.
Elland Road, home of Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

A Leeds statement read: "The EFL allow reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs and we will continue to work with all other teams in the Sky Bet Championship to try and offer a better deal for travelling supporters."

Full information and sale dates regarding United's away fixture with Cardiff City will be announced at a later date, the club have confirmed.

