Leeds United anthem Marching On Together rings around York Racecourse as horse named Bielsa wins

Leeds United fans rejoiced at York Racecourse this afternoon as the Dante meeting kicked off with a win for a horse named Bielsa.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 17th May 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:16 BST

The horse is named after club favourite Marcelo Bielsa – trained by huge fan Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk.

Marching On Together rang around the parade ring to welcome in the horse after the win at 12/1 in the second race on Wednesday.

‘Bielsa’ beat off 20 other horses to land the spoils.

Bielsa's previous win in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan and King Power Racing. PA
Bielsa's previous win in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan and King Power Racing. PA
Many fans took to social media to congratulate the owner and share their delight.

One said: “They are playing MOT in the parade ring, amazing.”

Other horses which have been associated with Kevin Ryan include 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper – and 'Alioski'.

Bielsa has run a total of 26 times, winning five times, placing second three times and third once.

It last ran on April 10 – a close second at Redcar.

