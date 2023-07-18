LEEDS UNITED have confirmed Gretar Steinsson as the club's new technical director.

The Icelander, 41, a former professional in England with Bolton Wanderers, has joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

He will work alongside Nick Hammond, who will continue to oversee player trading throughout this window.

Adam Underwood will step up to become head of football operations, while Hannah Cox and Rob Price have been named as head of football administration and head of medicine and performance respectively.

New Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We welcome Gretar to Leeds, we believe he will be a fantastic part of a new look team, which has been assembled to support Daniel as we look to rebuild.