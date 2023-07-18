All Sections
Leeds United appoint former Bolton defender Gretar Steinsson as technical director after move from Spurs and announce further department changes

LEEDS UNITED have confirmed Gretar Steinsson as the club's new technical director.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:06 BST

The Icelander, 41, a former professional in England with Bolton Wanderers, has joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

He will work alongside Nick Hammond, who will continue to oversee player trading throughout this window.

Adam Underwood will step up to become head of football operations, while Hannah Cox and Rob Price have been named as head of football administration and head of medicine and performance respectively.

New Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty ImagesNew Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
New Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We welcome Gretar to Leeds, we believe he will be a fantastic part of a new look team, which has been assembled to support Daniel as we look to rebuild.

“Gretar, alongside the rest of the group, will manage the football department during this critical period."

