Leeds United assistant manager to miss crucial Championship game through suspension
With the battle for automatic promotion now seemingly distilling into a two-way fight between Leeds and Ipswich Town for second place, the Whites need to ramp up the pressure with victory in the Friday night game.
Leeds are on 90 points, four behind leaders Leicester City, with two matches to play.
Ipswich are on 89 points but have three games left. Their next is at Hull City – who need to win to keep their play-off hopes alive – on Saturday evening.
John will have to watch Leeds from the Loftus Road stands after he was sent off in the home game against Blackburn Rovers.
John reacted angrily when Patrick Bamford was denied a penalty in the seventh added minute of a game they lost 1-0. He crossed into Blackburn's technical area to make his protest to the fourth official.
The coach admitted his conduct was improper and after a hearing, he has been issued with a one-match ban and £7,000 fine.
