Leeds United battle Everton and Aston Villa for English striker, £10m stumbling block in chase for EPL star

After a 5-1 opening day defeat at the hands of Manchester United, however, things are moving in the right direction, and Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Everton in front of a packed out crowd at Elland Road represented a much-improved showing.

It also saw Kalvin Phillips start his first game of the new campaign, but the midfielder believes that the Whites still have higher gears to move into.

He says Leeds did not show the best of themselves against Everton and he in particular has a lot more to give, having not yet reached peak condition.

“Maybe because it’s early on in the season, especially me," he said.

"I’m trying to get my legs back into it now, this is my first game since the Euros.

"I just feel like me personally I could be a lot fitter and I could be a lot stronger as well.”

Bielsa was pleased with aspects of Leeds' performance but not the number of chances Everton were able to create and although Phillips says Leeds' style of play contributes to that, he expects them to be able to tighten up defensively.

"I think every team is going to create chances against us, it's just the way that we play," he said.

"The goals that they scored, we probably could have done better on but it's early on in the season, we will work on that and take that into the next game."

