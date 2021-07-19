Leeds United battle Liverpool for EPL player, Bielsa plots Man City raid

The 25-year-old was a vital cog in England's midfield as they made it all they way to the final of Euro 2020 this month, and his standout performances were enough to silence anybody who still doubted his international credentials.

Ultimately, Phillips was unable to help the Three Lions to a first major international trophy in 55 years, but his showings on the pitch and the manner in which he conducted himself off it has given former Leeds midfielder David Prutton plenty of reasons to be proud.

Writing in a column for the YEP, the pundit said: “I can probably second guess but there was a real sense of togetherness with England accompanied with a joy at watching the side and that was reflected with the smile that you saw from Kalvin after every game.

“He also showed wonderful empathy as he was the first lad to go up and see Bukayo Saka and console him after he missed his penalty.

“That was just the most genuine and tender moment of a team-mate seeing someone in emotional distress and wanting to solve the problem.

“When it comes to problem solving, Kalvin has done a lot of that in his footballing career by helping Leeds to get back to where they are and being an integral part of it.

“That has now also been reflected for England.

“Yes, there was disappointment that ultimately we didn’t win anything but there’s so much more around it that is so positive and joyous that we can’t lose sight of that.

“This is something for Kalvin to be stunningly proud of and he now comes back to Leeds as a first-choice international for his country and a first choice for his club in one of, if not the, most competitive and glittering divisions on the planet.

“His life will have changed with Leeds United going into the Premier League but it has gone into the stratosphere now.”

