LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has warned his squad players that they will only earn opportunities on the bench through weight of performances in training in the working week - and won't be elevated because of depleted options.

United welcome West Brom on Friday night, with Farke again significantly short of numbers, with the situation only likely to start improving next week.

Left-back Leo Hjelde (concussion) is the latest absentee, while the wantaway trio of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa continue to train away from the main first-team group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several other players including Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

Sam Greenwood returns to the squad, while Sonny Perkins - who missed last week's game versus Birmningham because of illness - is available for selection.

Farke was questioned about the situation with Perkins in his pre-match press conference.

The 19-year-old was a late substitute in the 2-2 opening-weekend draw with Cardiff. Three days on, he was an unused replacement against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Perkins, Farke, who named just eight substitutes last weekend, said: "Yes, he's available if I pick him.

"Each of your players has the chance to shine in training and to improve and also to show that he's ready to play.

"I would (will) just pick players who convince me during the training and show really good performances on the level that we need for the Championship.

"I don't (just) pick him, so it's not like just because there are some free spots, I pick a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to make sure that you have a chance to be involved in the game and if not, I think it would be the wrong sign to choose the player who was not there with top-class training performances. At least that's my style.

"I would rather go with less players, but the players who were there are spirited and committed and tied together. And that's quite important.