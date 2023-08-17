Leeds United boss Daniel Farke issues a clear warning to his squad players ahead of the Championship home game with West Brom
United welcome West Brom on Friday night, with Farke again significantly short of numbers, with the situation only likely to start improving next week.
Left-back Leo Hjelde (concussion) is the latest absentee, while the wantaway trio of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa continue to train away from the main first-team group.
Several other players including Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.
Sam Greenwood returns to the squad, while Sonny Perkins - who missed last week's game versus Birmningham because of illness - is available for selection.
Farke was questioned about the situation with Perkins in his pre-match press conference.
The 19-year-old was a late substitute in the 2-2 opening-weekend draw with Cardiff. Three days on, he was an unused replacement against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.
Asked about Perkins, Farke, who named just eight substitutes last weekend, said: "Yes, he's available if I pick him.
"Each of your players has the chance to shine in training and to improve and also to show that he's ready to play.
"I would (will) just pick players who convince me during the training and show really good performances on the level that we need for the Championship.
"I don't (just) pick him, so it's not like just because there are some free spots, I pick a player.
"We have to make sure that you have a chance to be involved in the game and if not, I think it would be the wrong sign to choose the player who was not there with top-class training performances. At least that's my style.
"I would rather go with less players, but the players who were there are spirited and committed and tied together. And that's quite important.
"So regardless of who we speak (about), I want good performance and training and then you have a chance to be picked."