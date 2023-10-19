LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has questioned the decision of England under-19s bosses to play Archie Gray for every single minute of three UEFA European Championship U19s qualifiers in Montenegro during the international break.

Gray, 17, who is enjoying a breakthrough season at Elland Road - having started 11 matches in all competitions for Leeds - played in qualifiers against the host nation Montenegro in Podgorica on October 11, Wales (October 14) and Austria on Tuesday of this week.

Given his schedule, the teenager was given a gentle re-introduction back at Thorp Arch on Thursday and did not take part in full training.

The workload of Gray, who has previously represented the young Lions at under-15s, 16s and 17s level, is something that everyone connected with Leeds are conscious of monitoring and Farke believes that international coaches need to be aware of the amount of football he is playing for his club and adopt the same duty of care and mindset.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is pictured operating at right-back in the recent Championship home game against Bristol City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Farke, whose side visit former club Norwich City on Saturday, said: "It's a great honour to represent your country, I don't want to take this away. I don't blame anyone, any manager.

"Archie belongs to the best players and if you want to be successful you have to play him. That's sometimes more important. (But) You have to discuss what is important at youth level, winning trophies or developing players.

"If it's titles and points then you have to play Archie, if it's development, I would question this.

"First-team football games makes him better as a player and develops his personality, I would question if under-19 games improve him as a player.

"We have many mental awareness days and player well-being days and we talk with responsibility, but when it comes down to it, we have to win three points, I'm not sure it makes sense to play that many games for his development. We risk him being burnt out.

"Is it important for England to win U19 games or U21s games or is it important that you win with the proper Three Lions? On a club level I think it's important and I think it's the same with the country. At youth level, it's about what do we want.