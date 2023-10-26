LEEDS UNITED boss Daniel Farke admitted Patrick Bamford’s missed penalty was the crucial turning point as his team saw their winning run come to an end at Stoke City.

Leeds substitute Bamford could have put the Whites in front 15 minutes from time after being brought down by Ben Pearson, but blasted the resulting penalty over. It proved costly as, moments later, Stoke striker Wesley headed against the bar and it went in off Leeds captainPascal Struijk as the Potters emerged victorious.

Afterwards, Farke – whose side went into the encounter with a 100 per cent record in October – felt his side missed the game’s biggest chance, allowing Stoke to take full advantage and net the winner.

HARD TO TAKE: Stoke City's Mehdi Leris reacts to a challenge from Leeds United's Sam Byram at the bet365 Stadium Picture: Nigel French/PA

“You have to be clinical in using your chances and today we missed the biggest chance with the penalty and then you could feel for one or two moments a bit disappointed and the whole stadium was buzzing because we missed the penalty,” said the Whites boss.

“They used this in order to create one or two set-pieces and out of the second they were able to score.

“This is football – we didn’t give one chance out of the game away in the second half, but because we missed this penalty and didn’t put the game to bed, we were for this one moment not switched on and they were able to use this chance and once they were in the lead with just 10 minutes to go, they tried everything, put their bodies on the line to block every shot.