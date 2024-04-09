United’s home has proved a house of pain for visiting teams so far this term, with promotion-chasing Leeds boasting the only unbeaten record remaining in front of their own supporters in the Championship.

That must be maintained in their remaining fixtures against the Wearsiders, Blackburn Rovers and final-day opponents Southampton for sure and in all likelihood, Farke’s side will probably need to win them all if they are going to find themselves in the top two, come season’s end, given the intensity race for the top two.

Leeds have won 16 of their 20 home matches thus far and only Cardiff City, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City have taken anything away from fortress Elland Road, where Farke’s side are on an outstanding nine-match winning league streak stretching back to December 16.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, pictured during the Championship derby at Huddersfield Town in February. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Farke said: “If we win our home games and grind out a good result here and there on the road, then happy days and we will finish in the top positions and it allows also to speak about automatic promotion.

"If I can give one message, it’s that we have to make sure as a group of players and staff members - together with our supporters - that if we want something to really cheer about at the end of the season, let’s make sure we play this last three home games like cup finals and have the best possible atmosphere ever.

"If our supporters really celebrate at the end of the season with us, make sure - if it’s possible - you carry us through the challenging periods of the game.

"It’s up to us to deliver on the pitch. But if you want to celebrate together, let’s make sure that we are successful in our home games.

"I am quite sure that if we do this, then we have a great chance to finish in a position where we want to.”

Leeds face a Sunderland side whose form is among the worst in the division during 2024.

The Wearsiders, who have sacked two head coaches this season, have won just once in their last 10 matches and have looked a pale shadow of the side who got into the play-offs in intoxicating fashion in 2022-23.

That said, they did beat Leeds in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light and Farke is wary of talk that Sunderland are just marking out time in the remainder of the season.

He added: "There’s ‘nothing to play for’, but this business is relative, I would say.

"Each and every point is important and it says enough about the ambition of this club that they have had several changes in managerial position when they were never in danger of being in the worst position (relegation zone), I think.

"That they had the first change of management when they were sitting in the play-off ranks or close to it shows the ambition and where they wanted to finish.

"They have lots of individual quality and many, many good players and many, many really good periods during the season.

"Obviously, not the best periods in the last weeks or months, otherwise they would be in a much better position.

"But a game against Leeds is always a bigger stage and spotlight and feels more like a cup game for each opponent.

"They face us in a game and no-one has won three points yet at Elland Road during the whole season and if you have a highlight as a team it is wanting to be the first team to get a shock result and three points away at Elland Road.

"This will be a big, big motivation for all of them. It is also a club with ambitions and you cannot afford when you represent this club to say ‘no, we have nothing to play for.’ You always play for pride for the supporters and the club.