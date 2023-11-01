Daniel Farke believes Leeds United are starting to see the best of Glen Kamara following his latest strong performance in the convincing victory over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The deadline day signing from Glasgow Rangers started his Leeds career on the bench two days later, and then after heading to Finland for international duty, it was another substitute appearance at Millwall before he finally broke into the team at Watford on September 23.

Since then he has not looked back, logging five starts and two midweek games as an unused substitute.

In that time Leeds have established themselves as genuine promotion contenders, a status that will be severely tested by early-season pacesetters Leicester City on Friday night.

Growing in influence: Leeds United's Glen Kamara. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

To that end, Kamara’s big-game experience with Rangers and Finland has been crucial.

Farke said: “I think in general we have a really, really young squad and many young players when you have a look at our average age in the starting lineup.

"It's important also to have some experienced players and again, we don't have to speak about his CV, he has played for a big club with Rangers with always lots of pressure to win more or less each and every game in the league.

"He's a proven Finland international with more than 50 caps already. So he was involved in many, many battles on the pitch, it was difficult for him in the start because he had no proper pre-season and not really games.

Glen Kamara made his Leeds United debut as a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on 2nd September 2023 (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"And also the second half of last season, he was not that much involved. But each and every week, each training session on the pitch with us is helpful and he's on a good path.

"So I think there's still more to come and he needs a bit time to be there with 10 per cent, but I think it was probably his most complete performance. And he's definitely a player who gives us lots of quality on the ball in his decision-making which pass to make, can dictate also the rhythm of the game.

"I think he still needs to sharpen a bit up in the physical way because due to his lack of game-time in the last months but the more he plays and more he's involved I think the better his physical endurance and stability will be and he's definitely on a good path and further on, he is a top teammate, top lad, pretty much involved in each every joke that the lads have in the dressing room.

"So he's a great, great guy to have around that we're all happy together.”

Kamara is also exerting a positive influence on teenager Archie Gray, United’s prodigious midfield talent.

"We have a very young lad with Archie Gray and it's good to have a really experienced guy like Glen around,” said Farke.

The Leeds boss revealed in his pre-match press conference that Joe Rodon, Sam Byram and Cree Summerville – all substituted as a precautionary measure in the win over Huddersfield, could be back.

