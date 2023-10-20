DANIEL FARKE is not even part way through what he - and those who hold Leeds United dear to their hearts - hope will be a long and successful stint at Elland Road.

The German makes his first return to his previous employers in England in Norwich City on Saturday, with his eventful four-and-a-year spell in Norfolk incorporating two Championship titles in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

On the flip side of the coin, it also included two instant relegations from the Premier League.

A true barometer of a manager's time at a club is surely whether they left the playing side of the business in a better state than when they arrived.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, who makes his first return to Norwich City on Saturday. Picture: Getty.

In Farke's case at Norwich, it remains an emphatic yes - having walked into a bit of a mess when he arrived in East Anglia in May 2017.

Accordingly, there will be due respect shown at Carrow Road on Saturday towards Farke ahead of kick-off and it will be well deserved.

Should he bequeath such a legacy at Leeds down the line; a fair bit further with a bit of luck, he will be remembered.

Like at Norwich, a difficult - some would go further and say unprecedented - scenario greeted him when he first came to Leeds due to a plethora of relegation release clauses inserted into the contracts of leading players.

It set the narrative for the most fraught of summers. It is to Farke's credit that Leeds have put that behind them in double-quick time, with his appointment looking more shrewd by each passing week.

Farke said: "It's more important what people think when you go out (leave).

"I was the first non-British manager there (at Norwich) and they trusted me but we had a difficult situation, financial pressure, a good group and we were mid-table in the Championship (after his first season in 2017-18).

"The group was good, but too expensive and too old. I overtook the situation, when I left we had two promotions and now at this moment, there's no financial pressure, great young players and infrastructure.

"I don't speak about any negative players. I'm just grateful that I had such a wonderful time. No hard feelings.

"I will always be grateful that I was allowed to play a part during this process and this amazing time for the club. There are so many big memories and they live forever and the club will always have a special place in my heart.

"Yes, nothing lasts forever. Right now it’s up to us to travel there to win the points.

"I’m not thinking too much about my memories. This is a topic for perhaps in 30 years to sit on the sofa with a glass of wine and talk about this."

Part of Farke's skill at Norwich was integrating young players and turning them not just into first-team assets, but winners.

The likes of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey have plenty to thank Farke for in that regard - others too.

His willingness to promote young players has already been showcased at Leeds by way of the outstanding rise of Archie Gray, a player who has the potential to be very special.

Farke spoke about his desire to wrap the teenager up in 'cotton wool' ahead of the recent international break which saw him called up by England Under-19s for the latest round of European Championships qualifiers.

It was wishful thinking, more especially after Gray was pulled out of internationals in September.The 17-year-old, who has started 11 matches in all competitions for Leeds so far in a breakthrough 2023-24, played every single minute against the host nation Montenegro, Wales and Austria.

The last fixture against the Austrians was on Tuesday, with Gray only returning to Thorp Arch yesterday.

Concerned at his workload during the international hiatus, Farke commented: “First of all, it's a great honour to represent your country. I don't want to stop this because it’s the best thing in this sport, you take this with pride and it’s a great honour to defend the shirt of the Three Lions.

“I don’t blame any manager, because each and every manager wants to play the best team and be successful.

"If you judge it, we need discussion about what is important on youth level. Is it important to win titles and trophies or is it important to develop young players?

"If it’s important to win titles and points, then you have to play Archie three times. If you think about the development as a player, I would question this.

"What Archie is doing here is his job. It’s important for developing his personality and also his game to play day in, day out, on a weekly basis, on this level.

"First-team football games in front of a full packed Elland Road or a difficult away ground, this makes him better as a player and also develops his personality.