LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke is keeping his fingers crossed that the club are finally rewarded with an FA Cup home draw at the 14th time of asking - to put gloss on a perfect day at Peterborough United on Sunday.

Two strikes from Ethan Ampadu - his first for United - and a breathtaking goal from Patrick Bamford enabled Leeds to serenely progress into round four with a polished and comfortable 3-0 victory in the Fens.

After five third-round exits in their previous six ties at this stage of the competition and some tough exits to lower-division opponents, it was a relieving occasion for Leeds, who also ended a run of three successive away defeats in all competitions in style.

The draw for the fourth round takes place at around 7.50pm on Monday evening ahead of Wigan Athletic’s televised game with Manchester United. Leeds’s home league game with Farke’s old club Norwich will now to be re-scheduled as it falls on round-four weekend at the end of January.

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

On his hopes for a home draw, Farke said: "Yes, but you never know. We have to take what will be. But especially for our supporters, I’d love a home draw with a fully-packed Elland Road.

"This (Sunday) was an amazing atmosphere and they more or less made a home game out of it and it would be nice to have a home game."

On Bamford's stunning volley early in the second half, with the striker having now netted in back-to-back games, the German quipped: “It was all right…He is on the right path, for sure. The whole world after this goal will praise him for a world-class goal. There’s no other words for this.

"I am happy and delighted for him because he deserves it. But for me, it’s more about that he is back to his fitness levels and importantly in a good rhythm with his confidence back. It is important he works for the team and is good in the pressing and holds the ball and links play well.

"It would have been important if he’d taken a rebound from two yards as goals are always priceless for the confidence of a striker. But of course, if he scores in a world-class way, then he feels even a bit better.

"But the more important thing is that he is coming back to his perfect shape."

Farke, who made six changes, switched Ampadu back to centre-half with a bonus arriving by way of his first goals for the club.

The Wales international put United ahead on 34 minutes and added a late header to make it 3-0 late on.

Farke said: "He has played more games in the centre-back role than in the midfield one (in his career). I bought him with the intention to play him as a holding midfielder as he’d bring this balance and he is fantastic in this role.

"This was an emergency case as Pascal Struijk was not there and Liam Cooper had a muscle reaction and we did not want to risk it. It’s like ‘resting’ Ethan as he does not have to run as much in the centre-back position and he is capable of showing a good performance.