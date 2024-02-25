An insight into the talismanic forward’s inner self also came in an interview.

He revealed that his family always taught him that life was better ‘when you smile than when you cry’ and stressed the importance of never giving up and working hard when describing himself as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The above qualities aptly convey his story at Elland Road. Rutter drew strength and certainly didn’t cry or feel sorry for himself after a tough start to life in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford celebrate at full-time after the Whites' thrilling comeback victory over Leicester City on Friday night. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

His work rate and attitude has won the hearts of everyone connected with the club, alongside his most precious commodity, intrinsic skill.

The qualities already mentioned also told his story against Leicester as well.

After a difficult start and not always the best decisions versus Foxes, who looked top of the table for a reason for fair swatches of Friday night, Rutter admirably persisted and did not get down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played his part in Connor Roberts’ leveller and was also involved in the hosts’ second goal from Archie Gray, which arguably produced the moment of the season so far for Leeds. And there have been a few.

It should surprise few that Rutter had an involvement in it and it was fitting on a night when Leeds recorded a ninth successive league win for the first time since 1931.

More significantly in the here and now, they moved within six points of leaders Leicester after completing the double over Foxes, who have now lost back-to-back league matches.

More importantly, so have fourth-placed Southampton, who slipped up for a second successive home match in a shock 2-1 reverse to struggling Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich look the big current danger to second-placed Leeds. The Suffolk outfit beat Birmingham 3-1 to register their fourth win on the trot.

Back to Rutter and while he is by no means the finished article, manager Daniel Farke sensibly focuses on what he has got as opposed to what he hasn’t.

Farke, whose side are in FA Cup action at Chelsea on Wednesday before facing derby rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunch-time, said: "We must not forget that he is still like a ‘young horse’ because he is a young player and he sometimes plays wild, crazy and creative.

"But he is also one of those players who you all go to the stadium to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, also as a manager, when he loses his first five balls because he always goes for the risky option, you want to dig a hole in order to hide yourself because you think: ‘come on, go for the easy solution.’

"But you also have to back and support him in what he’s doing as he can make a big difference. What he always does is put a shift in for the team and works hard when he loses the ball - definitely a few times too often.

"He was physical, defended and was good in his pressing and able to win some set-pieces. Before Archie’s Gray’s goal, he won the ball back in his counter-pressing and won the offensive duel to bring the ball to Archie.

"Obviously, he has to grow up and develop a bit in his decision-making in when to take a risk and when to play it a bit more simple and go for the easy option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But as long as he works for the team and is so spirited, then I will always back him and also allow him to be there with unnecessary mistakes sometimes.