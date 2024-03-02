Leeds United boss Daniel Farke praises 'brilliant' Huddersfield Town - but also reveals frustration at Terriers tactics and the pitch
United, who were in action less than 72 hours earlier in the FA Cup at Chelsea, were not at their best and fell behind ahead of the interval when Michal Helik netted his ninth goal of the campaign from a rebound.
Town saw captain Jonathan Hogg dismissed after an elbow on Junior Firpo in the fourth minute of nine minutes of added-on time at the end of the first half, but despite their numerical advantage, Leeds struggled to break down the Terriers.
A leveller did arrive midway through the second half from Patrick Bamford, but Leeds could not conjure a winner.
Farke, whose side host Stoke on Tuesday night, said: "Yes, it's disappointing in that we have to accept we are not there with a tenth win in a row.
"But 28 points from the last ten games is pretty ambitious.
"That we have spoken about a disappointing day shows our ambition. Obviously, we wanted to win.
"It was a bit of a scruffy first half as Huddersfield, as we expected, played with the 'knife between their teeth' and credit to them. You could really see it is a side who fights against relegation.
"Whenever it was necessary, they did a little tactical foul and many yellow cards as well. It was very stop and go and lots of injury time.
"More or less each and every goalkick lasted two minutes. Someone mentioned the ball was never in play in the first half. There's not been one game so far when the ball was so little in play.
"The ball was just 18 minutes in play, so it's difficult to create chances. We were a bit slow in the head in the first half otherwise we would have at least used this to create a bit more.
"We also unnecessary free-kicks away and it was Helik's ninth of the season so far. They are really strong out of set-pieces, we could have reacted earlier for the rebound.
"To be honest, I was not overly happy with the yellow-red card, I thought they would park the bus even more in the second and they did brilliantly, I have to say.
"It was so difficult to create against them. We found the situation to equalise, but on such a difficult game and quick turnaround for us and the pitch was...…
"We try to stay gentle and it was difficult - always stop and go with many tactical fouls. They tried to break our rhythm, but I have no complaints about this, it's what Championship sides do when they fight against relegation.”
