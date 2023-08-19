LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke professed to being pleased with loan defender Joe Rodon's first start for the club in Friday night's Championship draw against West Brom - but with one caveat.

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-half and Wales international was preferred to Charlie Cresswell in the heart of the back-line and justified Farke's decision with a largely sound performance.

Farke was satisfied with his contribution, but did suggest that there are still things to work on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, whose side dug deep to chisel out a point after going behind early in the second-half to a controversial goal from Brandon Thomas-Asante, said: "First of all it was important for him to have a whole training week together with us.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Joe Rodon of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I think he was quite impressive and we had time to speak and work with him, also individually on our tactical approach.

"We got the feeling he was prepared and we don’t have to speak about his quality, he knows this league inside out, he was rock solid when he played in this league and that was the reason Tottenham spent so much money on him.

"He has unbelievable pace and it is good when we have to defend that high in the field, it helps. He brings also aerial threat into our game, we have many smaller, not the tallest players, (it’s) also important for us in terms of set-pieces he is strong in duals and build up passes in his technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, to find a pass, there is still a few things he can improve. I think in one or two scenes, he took a bit too much risk in terms of stepping in.

"Once we allowed them to have this one chance, I would have preferred him to stay a bit more calm in his position.