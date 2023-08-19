Leeds United boss Daniel Farke praises Joe Rodon following his full debut - but also cites an area to improve
The Tottenham Hotspur centre-half and Wales international was preferred to Charlie Cresswell in the heart of the back-line and justified Farke's decision with a largely sound performance.
Farke was satisfied with his contribution, but did suggest that there are still things to work on.
Farke, whose side dug deep to chisel out a point after going behind early in the second-half to a controversial goal from Brandon Thomas-Asante, said: "First of all it was important for him to have a whole training week together with us.
"I think he was quite impressive and we had time to speak and work with him, also individually on our tactical approach.
"We got the feeling he was prepared and we don’t have to speak about his quality, he knows this league inside out, he was rock solid when he played in this league and that was the reason Tottenham spent so much money on him.
"He has unbelievable pace and it is good when we have to defend that high in the field, it helps. He brings also aerial threat into our game, we have many smaller, not the tallest players, (it’s) also important for us in terms of set-pieces he is strong in duals and build up passes in his technique.
"Also, to find a pass, there is still a few things he can improve. I think in one or two scenes, he took a bit too much risk in terms of stepping in.
"Once we allowed them to have this one chance, I would have preferred him to stay a bit more calm in his position.
"There are still parts of his game he can improve and we will work hard with him, but for the first game in this circumstance and with one week of training, – let’s be honest he didn’t have really a pre-season game for Tottenham - so to deliver such a performance over 90 minutes says a lot about him and his character. We’re all happy to have him."