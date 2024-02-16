Bamford, in impressive form since being brought back into the starting line-up at the start of the new year, pulled up in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday’s 4-0 victory at Swansea City, with Joel Piroe taking his place.

He will also miss next Friday’s home showdown with leaders Leicester City.

Full-back Sam Byram will also be sidelined for the club’s next two matches with a hamstring problem and faces a similar amount of time out as Bamford.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, whose side visit Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Better news sees Jamie Shackleton return to squad following the birth of his new-born son. He missed the midweek game in Wales.

Farke said: “Patrick is not available for this game, he has some problems with his calf.

“We don’t expect him not to be out for too long , but he is definitely not available for this (Plymouth) game.

“We also don’t expect that he will be available for the game Leicester. It will be a nice positive surprise if he makes it; we just think he will be back for the cup game (with Chelsea) or perhaps the league game afterwards (against Huddersfield).

"He’s out for more or less for 10-12 days, overall.”

And on Byram, he added: “It’s a hamstring problem and he is also not available for the (Plymouth) game. It’s the same as Patrick. I don’t think he will be ready for Leicester.

"If it’s possible, it would be a nice little surprise, but we will definitely have the next game and probably the Leicester game without Patrick and Sam.

“On the other hand, there’s good news with Jamie Shackleton. He is back and available and ready to go.

"Obviously, he has his injury and really good news for him (with his newborn son). We need each and every man right now and it’s good we ha one more right now in our corner. He was a bit very tired, but a very happy man and it’s good to have him back.”