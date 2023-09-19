Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provides positive updates on Patrick Bamford and Ethan Ampadu ahead of Hull City game - and what about Junior Firpo?
Bamford is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury, but returned to training on Monday.
United are likely to err on the side of caution with the forward this week and he is also unlikely to feature in Saturday's home match with Watford as he continues to work on his fitness.
Meanwhile, Farke has confirmed that he expects midfielder Ethan Ampadu to be fit for the Tigers' trip and to shrug off a knock picked up in Sunday's fine victory at Millwall.
Farke said: "The good news is that Patrick joined us yesterday (Monday). It was his first time back in tram training.
"Obviously, the games this week are coming a bit too soon for him after he was out for about eight weeks. But it's definitely good news and a major boost for us.
"Once you are back in team training, you are theoretically available. But you must not forget that he was out for eight weeks.
"If there is an emergency case or something like this or we have a special idea, yes he is back in team training and could be available. But for the (Hull) game, he is definitely not in my plans because with just one training session, I think we have to be careful.”
On Ampadu, he continued: "He got a knock and it's always the same when there's a quick turnaround, there are some question marks as in each and every football game, there are some knocks and bruises. It doesn't look too bad and has improved a lot in the last 24 hours.
"He is Welsh and he's a tough guy or at least he should be because he's Welsh! I guess he will be all right, but I guess we will see how it develops over the next 24 hours."
On the situation with Junior Firpo (knee), the German added: "Junior is still training individually and we hope that he can return to team training as soon as possible."