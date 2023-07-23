The 29-year-old, hoping to secure a second stint at Leeds after starting his career at Elland Road and making his name at the club after coming through the academy, came on in the 65th minute of United's 2-0 friendly loss to Monaco at York on Saturday.
Byram was released by Farke's former club Norwich in May after an injury-hit time at Carrow Road.
He featured on the left and would provide cover at full-back. Junior Firpo will miss the start of the season with a knee problem, while Max Wober is the subject of transfer interest. Borussia Monchengladbach have been linked.
On Byram, who was sold to West Ham by Leeds in early 2016, with much of his career since having been affected by injury, Farke said: “It's too early to judge.”
"Sam is obviously a top, top player once he's fit and a top class character, a Leeds academy product, he's had a really good spell here and he's homegrown which is also important for the Championship.
“He's an experienced player, that's what we need in a few positions. We could definitely also need some signings. But the most important topic for Sam is that his body is fit and ready to go.
“I was quite pleased with him in the final 30 minutes today, he came in in a difficult spell, we were a bit under pressure from Monaco and I think he had a solid start to life here in pre-season.
"The most important topic is that he stays fit and all the other topics are decisions that will be made in a few weeks but we are all happy that we have him because he's good for the dressing room at the moment.”