Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will 'stay awake' on deadline day - but why he will also sleep easy by end

United have kept their powder dry throughout the January window, despite being linked with several players. It’s partly down to the financial parameters they are operating under, with Farke also circumspect when it comes to a notoriously ‘tricky’ window.

For the United head coach, there is also a relatively simple aspect. Finding the requisite players – within their financial remit and of the right character and quality – who can help make them better and make an immediate impact.

Farke, whose side visit Bristol City on Friday evening, said: “I can't guarantee that something will happen in the next 24 hours. What I can guarantee is that we're trying until the last hour to make something happen.

“(But) It's difficult to bring in players who will improve us. If you bring a player in January, he has to help immediately and those types of players are pretty rare in the market. It's difficult to make these deals happen.

“We are aware we would like to have one or two additions in the more defensive positions. But we will only do something if we are 100 per cent convinced.”

On financial aspects governing what Leeds can and cannot do this month, he continued: “That’s the biggest problem, I would say.“We would have some targets where we would think: ‘Okay, this could be a perfect fit’.

“But the prices in January are sometimes crazy and we have to stick to the rules and pay the price for what happened in the past.”

United's strong league position and recent form suggests they are in robust health.

Allied to Farke's natural inclination to be discerning, not just in terms of ability, but personality, it explains why Leeds have had a quiet window thus far.