LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has revealed what pleased him the most in his side's statement 3-0 home victory over Watford - and it was nothing to do with the outstanding performance of cult hero Georginio Rutter.

Sublime play from the forward helped set up two United goals on a day when Joel Piroe scored his first goal at Elland Road and substitute Jaudon Anthony netted for the first time in Leeds colours.

It was also a milestone day for Sam Byram, who scored for the first time for Leeds at Elland Road in a league match in over a decade since March 2013.

Leeds netted three times in the second half to register a first home league success under Farke and first at LS11 since April 4.

But Farke said a stoppage-time save from Ilan Meslier to prevent Watford from netting a consolation and ensure that United kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet was the most pleasing aspect for him.

He said: "Clean sheet. In the second half, we had some magic touches and crazy scenes and it seemed like everything worked and the spirit was a bit over-excited.

"But returning back to the dressing room with a clean sheet is the most important topic for me. It was a great result and performance and even in the first half, I was so happy as we totally dominated the game and created so many chances.

"We did not give one chance and it was hard for them to get a touch in our half. In the second half, we were able to convert our dominance into great goals.

"We could have perhaps scored a few more, but we then showed the discipline to stay concentrated and focused and we had the greediness (to get a clean sheet).

"Ilan was not involved much, but in the 95th minute, there was a save and his concentration and focus was very pleasing for me."

Rutter was feted by supporters throughout a memorable afternoon and while Farke expressed his delight at his performance, he also had a couple of other key messages for the young striker.

On Rutter, who missed a good first-half chance, Farke commneted: "We can all be absolutely happy with Georgie today. Not just because it was a top performance, but his work ethic which was outstanding.

"He recovers well and wins balls back and works for his team-mates and he was good and great at linking play. But it is also important he is not enjoying himself too much, he is still a relatively young lad and (should) focus on playing pragmatic football.

"It's important before we celebrate and enjoy the game, we concentrate on converting our chances and to score the first goal. I criticised him a little bit at half-time (for missing a chance), but then he was involved in the goals with great assists and it was a top-class performance.

"Enjoy your football, but make sure it is not over the line and embarrassing for the opponent (by show-boating)."

Meanwhile, Farke has revealed that Wilfried Gnonto will be out until the next international break with the Italian international to undergo minor ankle surgery after coming off in the midweek draw at Hull.

Farke added: "He's done his ligament and he also needs a little surgery because there's a little bone that has to be cleaned.