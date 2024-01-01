LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke paid credit to Patrick Bamford after he afforded himself a timely confidence fillip by way of his first goal for the club since April in the 3-0 home win over Birmingham City - on his first start of the current campaign.

Bamford got the nod ahead of Joel Piroe - and Farke’s big call yielded an instant reward by way of the striker notching the club’s 34th-minute opener.

Further goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville secured a welcome three points for United, who moved to within seven points of second-placed Ipswich Town, who dropped points alongside third-placed Southampton.

Farke, whose side had won just once in their previous five matches, said: “I am really happy and delighted for Patrick because he has had such a difficult time and also two difficult years in total.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City at Elland Road. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"Also this season, I think he had a really good pre-season and was on the edge to start the first home game of the season and then he had a long-term injury with eight weeks out.

"Considering his age and his injuries, it’s definitely taken him a bit longer to get back into normal shape. He was also unlucky as strikers’ need goals for confidence and he didn’t score in his many substitute appearances.

"There was a period when he lost bits of his belief and confidence. But I had a good feeling (for the game) as in the last three weeks, he has been really on it in training.

"I had a feeling that he deserved his chance. He repaid my trust back with a really solid and good performance and scored a crucial goal, which is priceless for the confidence of a striker.

"It was important and we need him in his best shape and more for his confidence, it was a pretty important day for Patrick and the whole group."

It was a day when Farke handed Norwegian keeper Kris Klaesson a full debut, with Karl Darlow sidelined after dislocating his finger and Illan Meslier serving the second match of a three-game ban.

Farke revealed that Darlow played through the pain barrier in the previous game at West Brom, after suffering the injury in the warm-up.He commented: “He had a strap around his thumb and had ten painkillers, the highest dose allowed.

"It was also his due date for his missus and he said: ‘I want to travel and play’ and then he dislocated his finger.

"Despite everything, he was in for training the day after and then went to have a scan and after that, he went with his wife to hospital. This mentality to give everything to the club is what we need."

Farke confirmed that Pascal Struijk will see a specialist later this week regarding the abductor issue which has seen him miss the last two games.