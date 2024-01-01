Leeds United boss hails Patrick Bamford after 'difficult time' plus praise for injured keeper Karl Darlow
Bamford got the nod ahead of Joel Piroe - and Farke’s big call yielded an instant reward by way of the striker notching the club’s 34th-minute opener.
Further goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville secured a welcome three points for United, who moved to within seven points of second-placed Ipswich Town, who dropped points alongside third-placed Southampton.
Farke, whose side had won just once in their previous five matches, said: “I am really happy and delighted for Patrick because he has had such a difficult time and also two difficult years in total.
"Also this season, I think he had a really good pre-season and was on the edge to start the first home game of the season and then he had a long-term injury with eight weeks out.
"Considering his age and his injuries, it’s definitely taken him a bit longer to get back into normal shape. He was also unlucky as strikers’ need goals for confidence and he didn’t score in his many substitute appearances.
"There was a period when he lost bits of his belief and confidence. But I had a good feeling (for the game) as in the last three weeks, he has been really on it in training.
"I had a feeling that he deserved his chance. He repaid my trust back with a really solid and good performance and scored a crucial goal, which is priceless for the confidence of a striker.
"It was important and we need him in his best shape and more for his confidence, it was a pretty important day for Patrick and the whole group."
It was a day when Farke handed Norwegian keeper Kris Klaesson a full debut, with Karl Darlow sidelined after dislocating his finger and Illan Meslier serving the second match of a three-game ban.
Farke revealed that Darlow played through the pain barrier in the previous game at West Brom, after suffering the injury in the warm-up.He commented: “He had a strap around his thumb and had ten painkillers, the highest dose allowed.
"It was also his due date for his missus and he said: ‘I want to travel and play’ and then he dislocated his finger.
"Despite everything, he was in for training the day after and then went to have a scan and after that, he went with his wife to hospital. This mentality to give everything to the club is what we need."
Farke confirmed that Pascal Struijk will see a specialist later this week regarding the abductor issue which has seen him miss the last two games.
He said: “I expect to have him definitely back for the next league game. It will be a close call for the FA Cup game and we won’t take any risks with him, to be honest.