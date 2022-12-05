Jesse Marsch has revealed that Leeds United were ‘99.9 per cent’ of the way to completing a move for Netherlands star Cody Gakpo in the summer but admits the player has probably moved out of the club’s price range.

Speaking ahead of the United States’ World Cup defeat to Louis Van Gaal’s side in Qatar, Marsch told the Men In Blazers podcast, just how close Leeds were to signing Gakpo.

Marsch spoke to the player on deadline day but a move failed to materialise as Leeds secured a deal for Italy international Willy Gnonto. Gakpo has scored three times in four appearances in Qatar and Marsch admits his form at the tournament coupled with his displays for club side PSV Eindhoven has likely took him out of the Whites’ price range.

The forward has scored 13 goals and provided a remarkable 17 assists for his club this season with reports on Monday claiming that Manchester United were stepping up their interest in the player with PSV willing to sell him for £50m.

Netherlands' forward #08 Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's difficult for us at Leeds because I think Gakpo's gotten out of our price range," said Marsch ahead of the United States’ final World Cup outing.

"I mean, we were so close to securing a transfer for him in the summer, it was so close, and now obviously it's disappointing. Our sporting director was in Holland meeting with the family, they had agreed on terms, on everything, was talking with PSV. I mean, we were 99.9% [of the way there]."

Gakpo has also been linked with European giants Real Madrid in recent weeks but says he will decide on his future after the World Cup.

He said: “I’m not thinking about that [my future] now. I’m just really focused on the tournament, trying to keep performing well and helping the team and hopefully when we become world champions then I can think about that.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)