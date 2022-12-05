Speaking ahead of the United States’ World Cup defeat to Louis Van Gaal’s side in Qatar, Marsch told the Men In Blazers podcast, just how close Leeds were to signing Gakpo.
Marsch spoke to the player on deadline day but a move failed to materialise as Leeds secured a deal for Italy international Willy Gnonto. Gakpo has scored three times in four appearances in Qatar and Marsch admits his form at the tournament coupled with his displays for club side PSV Eindhoven has likely took him out of the Whites’ price range.
The forward has scored 13 goals and provided a remarkable 17 assists for his club this season with reports on Monday claiming that Manchester United were stepping up their interest in the player with PSV willing to sell him for £50m.
Most Popular
"It's difficult for us at Leeds because I think Gakpo's gotten out of our price range," said Marsch ahead of the United States’ final World Cup outing.
"I mean, we were so close to securing a transfer for him in the summer, it was so close, and now obviously it's disappointing. Our sporting director was in Holland meeting with the family, they had agreed on terms, on everything, was talking with PSV. I mean, we were 99.9% [of the way there]."
Gakpo has also been linked with European giants Real Madrid in recent weeks but says he will decide on his future after the World Cup.
He said: “I’m not thinking about that [my future] now. I’m just really focused on the tournament, trying to keep performing well and helping the team and hopefully when we become world champions then I can think about that.
“I’m just trying to keep focused and the other players don’t really talk about those things which also helps me in this situation. We came here with a goal which is to try to become world champion. We believe in that and we’re going to fight and improve every day. We’re growing in the tournament, improving every game and this was another step higher.”