Leeds United boss locks horns with his admirer, Middlesbrough confident of toppling the 'special one': Guide to potential FA Cup upsets this weekend

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are among the sides looking to upset the odds in the FA Cup third round this weekend. Check out our guide to potential upsets:

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Now this is an interesting one. Boro are in fantastic form and have beaten promotion chasing Preston and West Brom away from home in recent weeks. They host Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, who are struggling away from home at the moment. Boss Jonathan Woodgate would love nothing more than to ruin the day of the ‘special one’.

Odds on Middlesbrough win: 19/5

Arsenal v Leeds United

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a fan of Marcelo Bielsa’s style of football, much like his former Manchester City colleague Pep Guardiola. Recently he said of the Argentine: "He generates that belief in the players, those demands and that is why, in my opinion, he is one of the most successful managers." The Spaniard will get to test his managerial skills against the old master on Monday night, with Leeds in fine form at the top of the Championship. Bielsa’s boys will fancy an upset.

Odds on Leeds United win: 5/1

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

Leicester City are flying high this season, with the Foxes the closest challengers to runaway leaders Liverpool with over half of the season played. Qualifying for the Champions League is their priority though, so could Wigan excel against a second string Foxes side? The Latics do have form in this competition, after all.

Odds on Wigan Athletic win: 12/1

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

It will be a huge day for AFC Fylde, as the non-league side travel to play the Premier League’s surprise package of the season. The Blades will no doubt rest players, but surely the underdogs won’t pull off the upset of the round?

Odds on AFC Fylde win: 14/1

Manchester City v Port Vale

Robbie Williams is a big Port Vale fan - the League Two side will need angels looking over them to have any hope of securing an upset against the Premier League champions.

Odds on Port Vale win: 40/1

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Forest are performing well in the Championship, and have fared well in big away games against Leeds United and Fulham. They have their work cut out to beat Frank Lampard’s talented side, though.

Odds on Nottingham Forest win: 10/1