Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has said he "needs more time" after missing his own timetable to appoint a new coach.

The process of interviewing a replacement for Jesse Marsch is well under way, but with the leading candidates at other clubs, it has not been possible to make an appointment on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, as the Italian had initially said he hoped to.

Former Whites assistant coach and Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan was ruled out of the running when he signed a contract extension at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening.

Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola is thought to be a leading candidate, with Feyenoord's Arne Slot also in the running.

Leeds have appointed a caretaker team of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas to take charge of Wednesday's Premier League game at Manchester United but Sunday's reverse fixture is the target to have a new man in place by.

When chairman Radrizzani was asked for an update on Tuesday's early-evening tweet saying "hopefully white smoke by tonight or tomorrow morning" shortly after that passed, he replied: "Not yet ..need more time."

