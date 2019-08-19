Leeds United chase La Liga free agent, Ex-Newcastle boss tipped to take over at Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday stars 'right behind' manager - Championship transfer gossip Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web. Click and scroll through the pages to see which players are linked with moves away... 1. Bristol City leading race to sign free agent Bristol City are in talks to sign former Everton and Swansea defender Ashley Williams over a 12-month contract. Reading and Wigan are also interested in the free agent.(The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Robins striker likely to leave Meanwhile, Robins head coachLee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave this summer with unnamed League One clubs tabling offers. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Bowyer 'quietly confident' on striker deal Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is "quietly confident" the EFL will approve Tomer Hemed's arrival, despite not hearing anything in over a week. (News Shopper) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Baston wants Swansea stay Swansea striker Borja Baston has revealed he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium after the club cooled their search on trying to sell him following Oli McBurnie's exit. (BBC) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2