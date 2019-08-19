Championshp rumours

Leeds United chase La Liga free agent, Ex-Newcastle boss tipped to take over at Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday stars 'right behind' manager - Championship transfer gossip

Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web.

Bristol City are in talks to sign former Everton and Swansea defender Ashley Williams over a 12-month contract. Reading and Wigan are also interested in the free agent.(The Sun)

Bristol City are in talks to sign former Everton and Swansea defender Ashley Williams over a 12-month contract. Reading and Wigan are also interested in the free agent.(The Sun)
Meanwhile, Robins head coachLee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave this summer with unnamed League One clubs tabling offers. (Bristol Live)

Meanwhile, Robins head coachLee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave this summer with unnamed League One clubs tabling offers. (Bristol Live)
Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is "quietly confident" the EFL will approve Tomer Hemed's arrival, despite not hearing anything in over a week. (News Shopper)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is "quietly confident" the EFL will approve Tomer Hemed's arrival, despite not hearing anything in over a week. (News Shopper)
Swansea striker Borja Baston has revealed he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium after the club cooled their search on trying to sell him following Oli McBurnie's exit. (BBC)

Swansea striker Borja Baston has revealed he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium after the club cooled their search on trying to sell him following Oli McBurnie's exit. (BBC)
