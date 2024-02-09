Leeds United chief Daniel Farke wins Championship manager award for January with another Yorkshire boss also picking up monthly gong
After a testing spell just after Christmas, Leeds got back on track in impressive fashion last month, winning all four league matches against Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Norwich City respectively.
United scored nine goals along the way, conceding just once.
Factoring in last week's win at Bristol City to start February, promotion-chasing United boast a 100 per cent league record so far in 2024.
Farke, who beat of competition from Southampton rival Russell Martin, Coventry City’s Mark Robins and Plymouth Argyle manager Ian Foster, said: "We’ve had a brilliant start to 2024 and I would like to thank all of my players and staff for their dedication.
"Everyone has worked so hard and it really is a team effort.
"To win every game in the Championship in January is a really good achievement and we now need to keep on going in the same manner."
Meanwhile, long-serving Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has also been recognised for the Sulphurites' tremendous recent form after winning the League Two managerial gong for January.
Harrogate took ten points from four unbeaten league matches in the opening month of the new year and find themselves on the cusp of the play-offs.
Weaver said: "I think this award should go to the whole management team. Everyone does contribute so much to the cause, the staff, the players, we are all here together.”
The Harrogate boss beat off competition from Salford City’s Karl Robinson, Newport County manager Graham Coughlan and Crewe Alexandra chief Lee Bell.