Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear provides update regarding Eddie Nketiah as Jack Clarke leaves

LEEDS UNITED chief executive Angus Kinnear has confirmed that the club are still 'endeavouring to convince' loan striker Eddie Nketiah to remain at Elland Road for the rest of the season.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of the Boxing Day game with Preston, Kinnear stressed that Leeds are in ongoing discussions with Nketiah and his parent club Arsenal over his future, while confirming that fellow loanee Jack Clarke has returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kinnear said: "We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career as Spurs have confirmed, due to a lack of playing time, that he will be recalled in the January transfer window.

"I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United.

"Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment & profile of the playing opportunity at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development."

Nketiah is yet to start a league game for Leeds, making 14 Championship appearances, while scoring five goals in all competitions for the Whites.

Meanwhile, Clarke, sold to Spurs last season in a big-money sale before being loaned back to his former club, has made just one appearance in the league from the substitutes' bench so far this term, prompting the decision of the North London club to recall him in January.