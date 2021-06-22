Leeds United close in on in-demand wonderkid striker, Barnsley boost in international striker chase

The Whites spend big on quality players last summer, and could look to add further signings over the next couple of months as they prepare for another gruelling season of top tier football.

Meanwhile, England are gearing up for their final game of the Euro 2020 group stage this evening, when they take on the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium.

Discussing the Three Lions' progress in the tournament so far, ex-Leeds United star Danny Mills contended: “We are seeing what normally happens in a championship. Very rarely does a team go all the way through winning every single game, being absolutely exceptional from start to finish.

“Portugal didn't win a game in 90 minutes when they won the Euros, they didn't win a group game but they went on to win it so no one is bothered about that.“Spain, when they won the World Cup, they lost their opening group game and then went on to win the World Cup. It's how you build into tournaments."

Elsewhere, down in the Championship fellow Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.

1. Baggies close in on Tykes boss West Bromwich Albion are close to completing a swoop for Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael, after meeting the manager's compensation release clause. The 45-year-old took the Tykes to an unprecedented Championship play-off semi final last season. (BBC Sport)

2. Hull join race for Graham Hull City are the latest side to be credited with an interest in Gillingham winger Jordan Graham. The 26-year-old is set to leave his current club when his contract expires at the end of the month, and is also on Birmingham and Lincoln City's radars. (Hull Daily Mail)

3. Cooper set to miss out on Palace job Swansea City manager Steve Cooper now looks unlikely to get the Crystal Palace job, with ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre now the firm favourite for the position. He's previously won two Swiss league titles with Zurich. (SkyBet)

4. Ipswich in pole position to sign goalkeeper Ipswich Town look to have won the race to sign Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, ahead of Scottish giants Celtic. The 29-year-old conceded just 36 goals in 32 appearances for his side last season, keeping 12 clean sheets. (Football Insider)