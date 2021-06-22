Leeds United close in on in-demand wonderkid striker, Barnsley boost in international striker chase
Leeds United remain busy at work behind the scenes as they look to made song key signings this summer, following an excellent return to Premier League football last season.
The Whites spend big on quality players last summer, and could look to add further signings over the next couple of months as they prepare for another gruelling season of top tier football.
Meanwhile, England are gearing up for their final game of the Euro 2020 group stage this evening, when they take on the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium.
Discussing the Three Lions' progress in the tournament so far, ex-Leeds United star Danny Mills contended: “We are seeing what normally happens in a championship. Very rarely does a team go all the way through winning every single game, being absolutely exceptional from start to finish.
“Portugal didn't win a game in 90 minutes when they won the Euros, they didn't win a group game but they went on to win it so no one is bothered about that.“Spain, when they won the World Cup, they lost their opening group game and then went on to win the World Cup. It's how you build into tournaments."
Elsewhere, down in the Championship fellow Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.