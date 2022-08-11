Leeds United 'close to' agreement for Watford star who is attracting Manchester United interest, Whites dealt blow in pursuit of £21m-rated PSG striker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cut-off date for signing new players in England is September 1. Leeds have had a busy summer with eight new arrivals but the Whites continue to be linked with more players as the rumour mill keeps churning.

We have rounded up all the latest news and gossip from Elland Road and across the Premier League below...

Leeds are close to reaching an agreement with Watford for 24-year-old winger Ismaïla Sarr, according to reports in France (footmercato - MORE).

Ismaïla Sarr is close to joining Leeds according to reports in France. Picture: Getty Images.

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher was in attendance during Watford's 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday to watch Sarr, as the winger scored a remarkable goal from inside his own half (Daily Mail - MORE).

PSG are close to reaching a deal worth £21m with fellow French club Rennes for 20-year-old striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is reportedly a target of Leeds United (L'Equipe - MORE).

Chelsea are ready to sign Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the La Liga club decides to sell the pair (Sky Sports - MORE).

AC Milan have opened discussions with Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga ahead of a proposed move (Football Italia - MORE).

Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata remains a free agent after rejecting contract offers the MLS (Marca - MORE).

Man United's move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been held up by the Frenchman's wage demands (Gazzetta dello Sport - MORE).